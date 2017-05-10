‘Lock him up’: Protesters outside White House use Trump’s campaign chant against him after Comey firing

Anti-Trump protesters speak outside White House (YouTube/screen grab)

Protesters assembled outside the White House on Wednesday called for President Donald Trump to be arrested after he fired FBI Director James Comey during an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

“The American people deserve a government that represents all of us,” one protester explained. “Free of corruption and the influence of foreign dictators.”

“Lock him up! Lock him up!” demonstrators chanted. “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

“We are calling on all Americans who love their country — I love this country,” the speaker said. “So if you love this country, rise up, defend our democracy, defend our rule of law.”

Watch the video below.