‘Lock him up’: Protesters outside White House use Trump’s campaign chant against him after Comey firing

David Edwards

10 May 2017 at 15:16 ET                   
Anti-Trump protesters speak outside White House (YouTube/screen grab)

Protesters assembled outside the White House on Wednesday called for President Donald Trump to be arrested after he fired FBI Director James Comey during an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

“The American people deserve a government that represents all of us,” one protester explained. “Free of corruption and the influence of foreign dictators.”

“Lock him up! Lock him up!” demonstrators chanted. “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

“We are calling on all Americans who love their country — I love this country,” the speaker said. “So if you love this country, rise up, defend our democracy, defend our rule of law.”

Watch the video below.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
