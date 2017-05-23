Looking for quick, massive infrastructure spending in Trump’s budget? Don’t hold your breath
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Looking for quick, massive infrastructure spending in Trump’s budget? Forget it
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure a major job-creating campaign pledge. But while his first big federal budget proposal has $200 billion for that purpose, most of it won’t be available until late 2018 and beyond. And there are likely to be few specifics on the plan until fall. White House Budget…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion