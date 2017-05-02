Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Louisiana officers in black man’s shooting will not be charged: newspapers

Reuters

02 May 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. on July 5, 2016, is pictured in this undated handout photo. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

The U.S. Justice Department will not charge two police officers who fatally shot a black man at close range in Louisiana last year, sparking nationwide protests, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials were not immediately available for comment.

Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, was killed after being confronted by two Baton Rogue officers while selling CDs outside a convenience store on July 5, 2016. The incident was caught on video.

It was unclear how and when the department would announce its findings, the Washington Post reported.

Lawyers for the Sterling family said they had not been informed of a decision.

“We have been promised that we will meet in person with DOJ before any announcement is made,” lawyers Chris Stewart and Justin Bamberg said in an email.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa and Bernie Woodall in Miami; Editing by Sandra Maler)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC host schools GOP Rep unaware Trumpcare would allow dropping pre-existing condition patients
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+