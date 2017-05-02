Louisiana officers in black man’s shooting will not be charged: newspapers

FILE PHOTO: Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. on July 5, 2016, is pictured in this undated handout photo. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

The U.S. Justice Department will not charge two police officers who fatally shot a black man at close range in Louisiana last year, sparking nationwide protests, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials were not immediately available for comment.

Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, was killed after being confronted by two Baton Rogue officers while selling CDs outside a convenience store on July 5, 2016. The incident was caught on video.

It was unclear how and when the department would announce its findings, the Washington Post reported.

Lawyers for the Sterling family said they had not been informed of a decision.

“We have been promised that we will meet in person with DOJ before any announcement is made,” lawyers Chris Stewart and Justin Bamberg said in an email.

