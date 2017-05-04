Macron beats Le Pen in vicious French election debate
The two remaining candidates in France’s presidential election were expected to come out swinging in the final televised debate and neither disappointed. Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron edged ahead of his rival, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, after a heated debate filled with more personal jabs than policy. Over the course of the two-hour-long televised debate…
