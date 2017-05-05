Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Macron widens lead over Le Pen in final days before vote

France24

05 May 2017 at 14:56 ET                   
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Youtube)

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron extended his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen in polls in the final days of a tense presidential campaign that has seen leftist voters threatening to abstain in large numbers. According to an Elabe poll for BFM TV and L’Express, Macron will garner 62 percent of the votes in Sunday’s second…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
NJ candidate for governor: For-profit prisons are how US gets away with keeping slavery alive
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+