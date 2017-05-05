Macron widens lead over Le Pen in final days before vote
Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron extended his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen in polls in the final days of a tense presidential campaign that has seen leftist voters threatening to abstain in large numbers. According to an Elabe poll for BFM TV and L’Express, Macron will garner 62 percent of the votes in Sunday’s second…
