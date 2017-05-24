Magic mushrooms not likely to send you to the ER
If there was such a thing as a safe drug, then magic mushrooms would be it—at least that’s what a new study by the Global Drug Survey (GDS) found. Researchers found that of all people who tripped on psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, only 0.2 percent needed emergency medical attention, according to the annual recreational drug…
