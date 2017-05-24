Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Magic mushrooms not likely to send you to the ER

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 18:00 ET                   
Psilocybin mushroom (Photo: Wikipedia commons)

If there was such a thing as a safe drug, then magic mushrooms would be it—at least that’s what a new study by the Global Drug Survey (GDS) found. Researchers found that of all people who tripped on psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, only 0.2 percent needed emergency medical attention, according to the annual recreational drug…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s housing secretary Ben Carson claims poverty is a ‘state of mind’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+