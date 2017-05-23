Manchester attack opens the door for Trump’s anti-terrorism message
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Manchester attack opens the door for Trump’s anti-terrorism message
BRUSSELS — A suicide attack Monday at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people in Manchester, England, has thrown Europe into a deeper quandary over how best to prevent such attacks just days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive to call for unity in the terrorism fight. Trump is expected to bring up…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion