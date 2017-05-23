Manchester attack: World leaders condemn deadly bombing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
World leaders have condemned a bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester that left 22 dead and 59 injured, and expressed condolences for the victims. The bomb was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Greater Manchester Police said the attack was perpetrated…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion