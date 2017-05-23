Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Manchester attack: World leaders condemn deadly bombing

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 07:53 ET                   
Justin Trudeau (Al Jazeera)

World leaders have condemned a bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester that left 22 dead and 59 injured, and expressed condolences for the victims. The bomb was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Greater Manchester Police said the attack was perpetrated…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He revealed himself as the jackass’: Morning Joe rips Trump for blowing Israeli spy’s cover
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+