Marijuana stocks prepare for a huge boost
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The marijuana industry and marijuana stocks have had practically unstoppable momentum over the past couple of years. Last year in the U.S., five states wound up legalizing medical cannabis, bringing the total number of states to have legalized medical pot over the past two decades to 28. Interestingly enough, two of the five states (Ohio and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion