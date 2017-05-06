Marine Le Pen finds support in Trump’s fan base
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Donald Trump Reddit page has emerged as a place for proponents of the U.S. president to go to throw their support behind French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. The Front National Party candidate has been called France’s own Donald Trump, and his supporters in America are responding with their full endorsement. Le Pen’s opponent, Emmanuel…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion