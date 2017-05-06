Quantcast

Marine Le Pen finds support in Trump’s fan base

International Business Times

06 May 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
Marine Le Pen (AFP Photo/PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA)

A Donald Trump Reddit page has emerged as a place for proponents of the U.S. president to go to throw their support behind French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. The Front National Party candidate has been called France’s own Donald Trump, and his supporters in America are responding with their full endorsement. Le Pen’s opponent, Emmanuel…

