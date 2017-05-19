Mark Cuban: Trump employs family members because he has no idea how to ‘hire or manage’ people

Billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of the “Shark Tank” Mark Cuban was on The View today where he once again dispensed his insight into President Donald Trump.

Cuban told host Joy Behar how he interprets the famous Trump nepotism that has now moved in the White House.

“When I see somebody in a business and almost everybody in senior management is a family member, that’s a real sign they don’t know how to hire, they don’t know how to manage, they don’t know how to lead,” Cuban explained.

This is not the first time Cuban has criticized Donald Trump’s management skills.

“The ban was half-assed and half-baked,” Mark Cuban said of Trump’s Muslim ban. “When something like that happens it calls into question the management skills of the guy in charge.”

Cuban also suggested that Trump lacked the intellectual wherewithal to have colluded with the Russians.

Donald Trump, “isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any [type] of conspiracy,” Mark Cuban trolled in April.

Trump’s lack of intelligence has been an ongoing theme for Cuban.

“It’s rare that you see someone get stupider before your eyes, but he’s really working at it,’” Cuban said last year. “You have to give him credit. It’s a difficult thing to do, but he’s accomplished it.”

Watch the video below of Mark Cuban on The View: