Medical community condemns Trump’s budget proposal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Doctors, scientists and members of the international research community now have one more thing they can largely agree on, aside from climate change being very real and not just a hoax created by the Chinese: the potential damage President Donald Trump’s budget can have on America’s standing as a global leader of innovation. A variety of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion