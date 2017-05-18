Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide

Eric W. Dolan

18 May 2017 at 13:47 ET                   
Chris Cornell (Youtube)

A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide, according to the Associated Press.

Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death was hanging. He was 52.

The Detroit Police Department said Cornell was found unresponsive in a hotel room with a band around his neck.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
Republican’s defense of Trump tweet baffles CNN: When he says this is a witch hunt, he doesn’t say what ‘this’ means
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+