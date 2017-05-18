Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide
A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide, according to the Associated Press.
Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death was hanging. He was 52.
The Detroit Police Department said Cornell was found unresponsive in a hotel room with a band around his neck.
