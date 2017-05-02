Quantcast

Megyn Kelly to moderate Putin panel in Russia

International Business Times

02 May 2017 at 17:32 ET                   
Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly is already creating a stir ahead of the official June premiere of her new show for NBC News. Kelly is set to travel to Russia next month to moderate a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will take place June 1 to 3 and include Russian President Vladimir Putin. Page Six…

