Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Melania Trump could soon have a statue

Newsweek

13 May 2017 at 09:05 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

The First Lady of the U.S. Melania Trump may keep a lower profile in politics but she could already be on her way to being honored with a statue. The Slovenian-born former model became the subject of public adulation in nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina during the election campaign. After she was criticized for delivering a speech…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Pence conspired in ‘near secrecy’ with Trump to oust Comey: NY Times
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+