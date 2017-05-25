Melania Trump first Catholic in White House in decades
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her husband was elected to one of the world’s most powerful posts in November. But after a moving visit with Pope Francis this week, her spokeswoman confirmed that she is a practicing Catholic, shedding new light on the private life and politics of the nation’s first…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion