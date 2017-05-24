Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Melania Trump, Pope Francis joke about Donald’s weight

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 12:25 ET                   
Pope Francis and Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

If Pope Francis stayed up all night working on a one-liner to break the ice upon meeting Donald Trump and the first family, it seems to have paid off. The pope welcomed the president and Melania Trump into the headquarters of the Roman-Catholic Church Wednesday, accompanied by first daughter and assistant Ivanka Trump and her husband…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Helen Mirren jabs Trump in her ‘Top Five Rules for a Happy Life’ speech at Tulane University’s commencement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+