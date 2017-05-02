Melania Trump’s Twitter account ‘liked’ tweet showing iconic GIF of her hating husband’s inauguration

Melania Trump GIF

Melania Trump’s official Twitter account @MelaniaTrump (not to be confused with @FLOTUS, the official account for “First Lady of the United States Melania Trump”) hasn’t posted a tweet since Nov. 8, 2016. But on Tuesday, at around 9:15pm, the First Lady’s personal account “liked” this GIF of her face during her husband’s inauguration:

Prior to “liking” her own priceless reaction to Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony, Melania has previously liked only one other tweet—a May, 2012 “Hello Twitter!” post:

Hello Twitter! — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 23, 2012

No word yet if the move was accidental, or if the First Lady’s personal account was hacked. Or perhaps, Melania was just acknowledging the lasting legacy of her iconic expression.