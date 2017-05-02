Quantcast

Melania Trump’s Twitter account ‘liked’ tweet showing iconic GIF of her hating husband’s inauguration

Elizabeth Preza

02 May 2017 at 22:42 ET                   
Melania Trump GIF

Melania Trump’s official Twitter account @MelaniaTrump (not to be confused with @FLOTUS, the official account for “First Lady of the United States Melania Trump”) hasn’t posted a tweet since Nov. 8, 2016. But on Tuesday, at around 9:15pm, the First Lady’s personal account “liked” this GIF of her face during her husband’s inauguration:

Melania Trump’s Twitter account (Screengrab / @MELANIATRUMP)

Prior to “liking” her own priceless reaction to Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony, Melania has previously liked only one other tweet—a May, 2012 “Hello Twitter!” post:

No word yet if the move was accidental, or if the First Lady’s personal account was hacked. Or perhaps, Melania was just acknowledging the lasting legacy of her iconic expression.

