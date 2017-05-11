Quantcast

Melissa McCarthy will play Sean Spicer once more

Newsweek

11 May 2017 at 05:28 ET                   
Melissa McCarthy on SNL -- NBC

If the nation is going to plunge into a constitutional crisis, it should at least do so with a little laughter. On Wednesday night, Saturday Night Live strongly suggested on Twitter that Melissa McCarthy would reprise her much-loved imitation of Sean Spicer, the eternally beleagured, endlessly mocked White House press secretary. She will be the show’s…

