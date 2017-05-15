Memorable moments from Sean Spicer’s White House briefings
President Donald Trump threatened to cancel “all future press briefings” Friday morning in a series of tweets arguing that “it is not possible” for his staff to speak with “perfect accuracy” to the American public. Following his early morning Twitter rant, he also stated the same thing in an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on…
