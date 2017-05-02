Merkel to Putin: Improve gay rights in Chechnya
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called out Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian-controlled republic of Chechnya Tuesday over recent reports alleging grave mistreatment and even violence toward gay men, the LGBT community and Russian citizens, The Guardian reported. Merkel was in Russia for the first time in two years as the nations appear to be grappling…
