Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Merkel to Putin: Improve gay rights in Chechnya

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 16:35 ET                   
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 10, 2015 (AFP Photo/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called out Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian-controlled republic of Chechnya Tuesday over recent reports alleging grave mistreatment and even violence toward gay men, the LGBT community and Russian citizens, The Guardian reported. Merkel was in Russia for the first time in two years as the nations appear to be grappling…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Democrats light up financial services hearing ‘to get rid of financial regulation and help out Wall Street’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+