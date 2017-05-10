Quantcast

Mexico is world’s second deadliest country after Syria

Newsweek

10 May 2017 at 09:15 ET                   
A soldier stands guard at the state-run oil giant Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical plant in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz State, Mexico (AFP/Yuri Cortez)

Mexico’s drug war has created the second deadliest conflict area in the world after only Syria, according to a global survey. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) reported that the six-year war in Syria is the world’s deadliest conflict zone for the fifth consecutive year, causing an estimated 50,000 casualties in 2016. The Armed Conflict…

