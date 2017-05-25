Quantcast

Miami tattoo model branded as ‘The Joker’ shipped to psych unit after firearm arrest

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 16:41 ET                   
Lawrence Sullivan (Mugshot)

A man with green hair and face tattoos resembling The Joker from the Batman films has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at traffic. Lawrence Sullivan, 29, from Miami, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The self-described tattoo model has a number of face tattoos, including…

