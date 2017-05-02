Michael Moore to act in Broadway play aimed at Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After trying his hands in films, television and books, Michael Moore will now star in a new one-man Broadway show titled “The Terms of My Surrender.” The show — whose tagline reads “Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?” — will target President Donald Trump, a topic close to the heart of Moore, who…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion