Mike Flynn will turn over documents to Senate Intel Committee: WSJ

Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency)

Embattled former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn will comply with a Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena to turn over documents related to his businesses, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The committee—which is conducting one of three investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign—originally subpoenaed the documents from Flynn personally. He refused to cooperate, pleading the Fifth. The committee then subpoenaed the documents from Flynn’s businesses, which experts said were not protected by the Fifth amendment.