Mike Huckabee says SNL skit on his daughter was sexist
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is hitting Saturday Night Live over the show’s portrayal of his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House deputy press secretary was played by Aidy Bryant in a skit Saturday night that Huckabee said was “not so funny,” telling Fox Business News it was “a little bit silly, sexist misogynist.” Bryant,…
