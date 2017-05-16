Quantcast

Mike Huckabee says SNL skit on his daughter was sexist

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 18:07 ET                   
Mike Huckabee speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is hitting Saturday Night Live over the show’s portrayal of his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House deputy press secretary was played by Aidy Bryant in a skit Saturday night that Huckabee said was “not so funny,” telling Fox Business News it was “a little bit silly, sexist misogynist.” Bryant,…

