Millennials hammer smug millionaire after he lectures them for buying avocados instead of saving for houses

Brad Reed

15 May 2017 at 15:25 ET                   
Australian property mogul Tim Burner (Official photo).

Tim Gurner, a millionaire property mogul from Australia, raised some eyebrows this week when he told Australia’s 60 Minutes that millennials would be able to afford houses if they started saving more money and stopped spending on luxuries such as avocados.

“When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” Gurner said, per Time. “We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high. They want to eat out every day, they want to travel to Europe every year. The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it, saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder.”

Gurner’s comments predictably created a firestorm online, as many millennials took exception to the idea that dropping avocados would be enough to help them become homeowners. Additionally, some users noted that Gurner’s success was only possible because he was given $34,000 to invest in property by his grandfather, which means that he never had to forgo avocados to save up for a house.

Some of the top reactions to Gurner’s comments follow below.

