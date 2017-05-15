Millennials hammer smug millionaire after he lectures them for buying avocados instead of saving for houses

Australian property mogul Tim Burner (Official photo).

Tim Gurner, a millionaire property mogul from Australia, raised some eyebrows this week when he told Australia’s 60 Minutes that millennials would be able to afford houses if they started saving more money and stopped spending on luxuries such as avocados.

“When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” Gurner said, per Time. “We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high. They want to eat out every day, they want to travel to Europe every year. The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it, saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder.”

Gurner’s comments predictably created a firestorm online, as many millennials took exception to the idea that dropping avocados would be enough to help them become homeowners. Additionally, some users noted that Gurner’s success was only possible because he was given $34,000 to invest in property by his grandfather, which means that he never had to forgo avocados to save up for a house.

Some of the top reactions to Gurner’s comments follow below.

@TIME Maybe if we could all get a small loan of $34,000 to launch a property empire we could afford avocado toast and homes pic.twitter.com/Lf3X9xeq6c — Kate Beckman (@Kate_Beckman) May 15, 2017

@TIME And just how does he think I became a homeowner?!?! pic.twitter.com/ati2gvjwI8 — daniel sieradski (@selfagency) May 15, 2017

WHY aren't MILLENIALS buying DIAMONDS?! They are TANKING LUXURY SALES WHY are MILLENIALS buying AVACADO TOAST? They are SPENDING RECKLESSLY — Sink @ TenkoTenkoTen (@grandmarth) May 15, 2017

Does avacado toast show on my FICO score? How about a nice pumpernickel rye? https://t.co/tBs60R871J — Great Bolo (@TheGreatBolo) May 15, 2017

@TIME Dear Idiot, Generational trends like those quoted here aren't due to the popularity of avocado toast. Sincerely,

Home-Owning Millennial pic.twitter.com/VaCsoPjqWF — Dr. M to the J, Ph.D (@DrM2theJ) May 15, 2017

@TIME Bitch don't tell me how to brunch — max (@MaxRappaport) May 15, 2017

@TIME .so poorly researched. boomers could buy property namely because wages were more equal to actual cost of living and college cost nothing. pic.twitter.com/5iAIy0L3Jt — danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) May 15, 2017

won't be enough and also you will be hungry but whatever — Atrios (@Atrios) May 15, 2017

@TIME millionaire to millenials: don't eat if you want to live in a largely overpriced bare necessity home in an economy my generation ruined — clara j. (@notreallyclara) May 15, 2017