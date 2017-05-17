Mnuchin’s former bank in $89 million settlement
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday. Austin, Texas-based Financial Freedom, once a unit of OneWest Bank, obtained insurance payments for interest from the U.S. Department of Housing and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion