Moderate House Republican steps aside over healthcare divisions: Politico

Rep. Tom MacArthur (burlingtoncountytimes.com)

One of the leaders of a group of moderate House Republicans resigned as co-chairman of the caucus on Tuesday, citing divisions over efforts to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system, according to a Politico report.

Politico said Representative Tom Macarthur told the so-called Tuesday Group of more moderate Republicans that he was stepping down in the wake of efforts to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law but that he would remain a member of the caucus.

