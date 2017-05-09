Quantcast

Moon Jae In confirmed as new South Korean president

German Press Agency

09 May 2017 at 16:16 ET                   
Moon Jae In (Youtube)

Seoul (dpa) – Liberal candidate and former human rights lawyer Moon Jae In has been confirmed as South Korea’s new president, Yonhap news agency reported early Wednesday (Tuesday evening GMT). Moon received 11.4 million votes, or 40.2 per cent of those counted as of 2:37 am (1737 GMT), giving him an unassailable lead over his nearest…

