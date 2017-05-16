More Americans want Trump impeached than don’t
On the heels of allegations that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials, more Americans think he should be impeached than think he shouldn’t. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they would support Trump getting impeached, while 41 percent said they would oppose it, according to a survey released Tuesday by Public Policy Polling.…
