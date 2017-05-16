Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

More Americans want Trump impeached than don’t

International Business Times

16 May 2017 at 15:21 ET                   
(Photo via screen capture)

On the heels of allegations that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials, more Americans think he should be impeached than think he shouldn’t. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they would support Trump getting impeached, while 41 percent said they would oppose it, according to a survey released Tuesday by Public Policy Polling.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump becoming ‘sour and dark’ as he turns against son-in-law Jared Kushner: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+