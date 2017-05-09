Quantcast

More employees join Fox News racial discrimination suit

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 16:42 ET                   
Image: Ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (Screen capture)

Two more people have joined a racial discrimination class action lawsuit against Fox News, citing “Plantation-style management” at the network. Elizabeth Fernandez and Claudine McLeod joined the lawsuit on Monday, bringing the total number of current and former employees to at least 16. The lawsuit names 21st Century Fox, Fox News, Dianne Brandi, Fox chief counsel,…

