More employees join Fox News racial discrimination suit
Two more people have joined a racial discrimination class action lawsuit against Fox News, citing “Plantation-style management” at the network. Elizabeth Fernandez and Claudine McLeod joined the lawsuit on Monday, bringing the total number of current and former employees to at least 16. The lawsuit names 21st Century Fox, Fox News, Dianne Brandi, Fox chief counsel,…
