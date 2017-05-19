Morning Joe: Colombian president speaks English ‘much better’ than President Trump

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough on Friday offered some words of praise for Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos by praising his English-speaking skills — in fact, he said Santos’ English is even better than our own president’s.

Watching Trump’s joint press conference with Santos on Thursday, Scarborough remarked how Trump seemed unable to maintain a coherent thought for more than half a sentence at a time, as he kept veering off into unrelated topics.

In fact, Scarborough said that Trump’s speech patterns inadvertently reminded him of the textually dense stream-of-conscious writing of American author William Faulkner, whom Scarborough said he had a difficult time understanding in college.

“I was as confused with Faulkner as I was yesterday watching Donald Trump actually sounding far less articulate than the president of Colombia, who actually seems to speak our language much better,” he explained. “It was a bizarre, meandering, wandering group of statements.”

Watch the video below.