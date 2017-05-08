MSNBC’s Mika rips Jared Kushner over China event: ‘It’s hypocritical, it’s shady, it’s cashing in’

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for apparently cashing in on their positions in the White House.

Journalists were barred Sunday from a public event that offered Chinese investors an opportunity to obtain U.S. immigrant visas if they contributed to a real estate development linked to Kushner’s family.

“I don’t think, you know, you should be in a job as adviser to the president when your family is just cashing in on a visa program, by the way — let alone in China,” Brzezinski said. “There’s so much wrong with this that it’s really hard to put it into words.”

Other “Morning Joe” panelists said Trump had set the tone by staying at his own properties for marketing purposes and blurring the line between his presidency and his family’s business.

“It’s hypocritical, it’s shady, it’s cashing in,” Brzezinski said.