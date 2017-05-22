Mueller’s threats to resign reveal his character
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
=
By Douglas M. Charles, Associate Professor of History, Pennsylvania State University. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2011. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File On May 17, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel to investigate ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The man he chose was James…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion