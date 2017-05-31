Quantcast

Mylan may have overcharged taxpayers by $1.27 billion for EpiPens, HHS says

STAT

31 May 2017 at 17:55 ET                   
EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Mylan may have overcharged taxpayers as much as $1.27 billion over 10 years for its signature EpiPens, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services’s watchdog. The pharmaceutical company has been in hot water for potentially misclassifying their signature epinephrine auto-injector in a way that enabled it to charge a…

