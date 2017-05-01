Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mysterious & mythical animals capture human interest

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
Bigfoot (Youtube)

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. It’s remarkable how little we know about Earth. How many species do we share this planet with? We don’t know, but estimates vary from millions to a trillion. In some respects we know more about the Moon, Mars and Venus than we do about the ocean’s depths and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ivanka Trump hawks family’s new development in Philippines as dad invites strongman to White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+