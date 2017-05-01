Mysterious & mythical animals capture human interest
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. It’s remarkable how little we know about Earth. How many species do we share this planet with? We don’t know, but estimates vary from millions to a trillion. In some respects we know more about the Moon, Mars and Venus than we do about the ocean’s depths and the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion