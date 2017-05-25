NASA announces new findings about Jupiter from the Juno mission
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Recently released beautiful photos of Jupiter show the gas giant in a new light and answer some questions researchers have been asking for a long time. The Juno mission that launched in 2011 reached Jupiter last July and began observing right away. The results come from a series of flybys that began in late August that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion