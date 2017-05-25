Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NASA announces new findings about Jupiter from the Juno mission

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 17:20 ET                   
Jupiter (Shutterstock)

Recently released beautiful photos of Jupiter show the gas giant in a new light and answer some questions researchers have been asking for a long time. The Juno mission that launched in 2011 reached Jupiter last July and began observing right away. The results come from a series of flybys that began in late August that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s lost it now’: April Ryan scoffs when conservative brings up Anthony Weiner in Gianforte talk
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+