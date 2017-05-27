NASA Lunar observation craft hit by meteoroid
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In an extremely unlikely sequence of events a camera on a NASA craft fitted with three cameras was hit by a meteoroid while compiling an image, researchers have determined. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter called the LRO was hit in 2014. The researchers noticed that something was wrong when the craft that takes photos of the surface…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion