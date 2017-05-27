Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NASA Lunar observation craft hit by meteoroid

International Business Times

27 May 2017 at 06:40 ET                   
Lyrids Meteor Shower

In an extremely unlikely sequence of events a camera on a NASA craft fitted with three cameras was hit by a meteoroid while compiling an image, researchers have determined. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter called the LRO was hit in 2014. The researchers noticed that something was wrong when the craft that takes photos of the surface…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Two men stabbed to death in Portland after trying to stop bigot’s anti-Muslim rant against two women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+