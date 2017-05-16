NASA spacecraft makes movie of dwarf planet Ceres
NASA’s Dawn spacecraft has sent back new images of Ceres, a dwarf planet in our solar system between Mars and Jupiter, that could help scientists understand just what is happening on its surface. The spacecraft captured Ceres at a point called opposition when it was directly between the sun and Ceres. That spot, 12,000 miles from…
