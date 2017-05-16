Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NASA spacecraft makes movie of dwarf planet Ceres

International Business Times

16 May 2017 at 18:34 ET                   
Bright spots on Ceres (NASA photo)

NASA’s Dawn spacecraft has sent back new images of Ceres, a dwarf planet in our solar system between Mars and Jupiter, that could help scientists understand just what is happening on its surface. The spacecraft captured Ceres at a point called opposition when it was directly between the sun and Ceres. That spot, 12,000 miles from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: Trump made Sessions and Pence leave room before asking Comey to drop Flynn investigation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+