NASA telescope to search for aliens in other solar systems
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NASA is giving a telescope its final tests in a freezing cold vacuum before the massive thing launches into outer space to unlock the mysteries of how our universe formed after the bing bang and whether planets outside our solar system have alien life. “To ensure the telescope’s optics will operate at its frigid destination 1…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion