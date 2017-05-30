NASA to reveal details on mission to visit the Sun
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NASA is set to make a big announcement about its mission to “touch the sun”—its first attempt at flying directly into the sun’s atmosphere, where the spacecraft will face unprecedented radiation levels and temperatures of up to 1,400 degrees Celsius. Scientists working on the mission are set to hold a live event to provide further details…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion