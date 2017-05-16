National security adviser refuses to deny Trump leaked to Russians: ‘The premise of that article is false’

McMaster (screen grab)

National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster on Tuesday refused to deny that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing McMaster was asked if the entire Washington Post story about Trump sharing information with Russians was false.

“I stand by my statement that I made yesterday,” McMaster said. “It’s really the premise of that article is false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or that resulted in any kind of lapse in national security.”

McMaster also encouraged the media to focus on who leaked details about the president’s conversations with the Russians.

“Those releasing information to the press that could make American citizens more vulnerable,” he said.

