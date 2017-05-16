Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

National security adviser refuses to deny Trump leaked to Russians: ‘The premise of that article is false’

David Edwards

16 May 2017 at 12:09 ET                   
McMaster (screen grab)

National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster on Tuesday refused to deny that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing McMaster was asked if the entire Washington Post story about Trump sharing information with Russians was false.

“I stand by my statement that I made yesterday,” McMaster said. “It’s really the premise of that article is false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or that resulted in any kind of lapse in national security.”

McMaster also encouraged the media to focus on who leaked details about the president’s conversations with the Russians.

“Those releasing information to the press that could make American citizens more vulnerable,” he said.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Fox News contributor apologizes for mocking 8-year-old boy with autism as a ‘snowflake’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+