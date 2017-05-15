Quantcast

NATO reworking summit for Trump

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 18:02 ET                   
President Donald Trump at at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s supposedly short attention span has NATO reworking its usual summit discussion format ahead of his first sit-down with the international body later this month, Foreign Policy reported Monday, citing current NATO and former senior U.S. officials. The report appeared on the same day as a Politico article on how the president’s staffers feed…

