Nazi memorabilia found at German army barracks
Germany has ordered a nationwide search of every army barracks after inspectors found Nazi memorabilia at a garrison. Volker Wieker, inspector general of the Bundeswehr, the association representing German soldiers’ interests, ordered the inquiry after pictures of soldiers from the Wehrmacht, the army which served Adolf Hitler, and several Nazi-era helmets were found at a barracks…
