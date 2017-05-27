Quantcast

NBA player Enes Kanter wanted in Turkey for alleged terrorist links

International Business Times

27 May 2017 at 06:47 ET                   
Photo via Twitter

Authorities in Turkey issued an arrest warrant for Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Enes Kanter on the grounds that he belonged to a “terror group.” A judge issued the warrant after a prosecutor in Istanbul opened an investigation into Kanter’s “membership of an armed terrorist organization,” international news organization AFP reported Friday. The arrest warrant said…

