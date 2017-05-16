Nearly 400 birds fly into Texas skyscraper, die
Nearly 400 birds migrating north from Central and South America died in one night earlier this month after slamming into the American National Insurance Co. skyscraper in Galveston, Texas, Houston Audubon reported. The birds had gotten got caught up in a storm. The building sits on Galveston island, just off mainland Texas in the Gulf of…
