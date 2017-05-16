Quantcast

Nearly 400 birds fly into Texas skyscraper, die

International Business Times

16 May 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
American National Insurance Co. skyscraper in Galveston, Texas (galvestonhistory.org)

Nearly 400 birds migrating north from Central and South America died in one night earlier this month after slamming into the American National Insurance Co. skyscraper in Galveston, Texas, Houston Audubon reported. The birds had gotten got caught up in a storm. The building sits on Galveston island, just off mainland Texas in the Gulf of…

