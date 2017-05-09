Quantcast

Nearly half of Americans oppose Trump’s healthcare bill

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 18:56 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Almost half of Americans are opposed to Donald Trump’s replacement for Obamacare, a new survey revealed. Just 31 percent of people back the American Care Act, which narrowly passed through the House on May 4, while 44 percent are opposed to the legislation, a HuffPost/YouGov survey conducted on May 6 showed. Trump was clear throughout his…

