New details about Aaron Hernandez’s prison time emerge
Aaron Hernandez had requested prison officials to change his cell and move him to a different part of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, where he had been serving life in prison without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, new prison letters revealed Sunday. According to the Boston Globe, which first reported about…
