New novel will imagine Hillary Clinton without Bill

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 07:55 ET                   
Hillary Clinton at Al Smith Dinner 2016 (Youtube)

What if Hillary Clinton had never met Bill? A new novel will posit how the former presidential candidate’s life may have turned out had she spurned former President Bill Clinton’s marriage proposals. Publisher Random House announced Monday that it will publish author Curtis Sittenfeld’s fictionalized story about Hillary Rodham “in which (as she does in real…

