New novel will imagine Hillary Clinton without Bill
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
What if Hillary Clinton had never met Bill? A new novel will posit how the former presidential candidate’s life may have turned out had she spurned former President Bill Clinton’s marriage proposals. Publisher Random House announced Monday that it will publish author Curtis Sittenfeld’s fictionalized story about Hillary Rodham “in which (as she does in real…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion